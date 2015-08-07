Riverside follow Love teaser with Fear counterpart

Riverside have released another trailer for sixth album Love, Fear And The Time Machine.

After the launch of a clip focusing on the Love element, the latest teaser concentrates on Fear.

The follow-up to 2013’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves is set for launch on September 4 via InsideOut.

Frontman Mariusz Duda recently said: “I wanted to combine the 70s and the 80s. The 80s was a decade of musical growth for me – I remember being enchanted by music deep with bass, chorus and all kinds of reverb.”

Riverside issues a lyric video for lead track Discard Your Fear last month.

Tracklist

01. Lost (Why Should I Be Frightened By A Hat?) 02. Under The Pillow 03. #Addicted 04. Caterpillar And The Barbed Wire 05. Saturate Me 06. Afloat 07. Discard Your Fear 08. Towards The Blue Horizon 09. Time Travellers 10. Found (The Unexpected Flaw Of Searching)