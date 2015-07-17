Riverside issue Love teaser

Riverside have launched a teaser video for sixth album Love, Fear And The Time Machine.

Entitled Love, the clip features music taken from Day Session, the bonus music package that accompanies some versions of the release.

Frontman Mariusz Duda has said of the follow-up to 2013’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves: “I wanted to combine the 70s and the 80s. The 80s was a decade of musical growth for me – I remember being enchanted by music deep with bass, chorus and all kinds of reverb.”

The Polish outfit last week released lead track Discard Your Fear. The album is released on September 4 via InsideOut.

Tracklist