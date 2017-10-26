Trending

Rising stars Greta Van Fleet announce From The Fires double EP

Michigan's Greta Van Fleet will add four new tracks to the previously released Black Smoke Rising EP for a new double EP, From The Fires

Greta Van Fleet

Hotly-tipped Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have announced details of a double EP to be released in November. From The Fires features the four tracks that appeared on this year’s Black Smoke Rising EP, plus four new songs.

The new material was recorded at Rust Belt Studios in Detroit and produced by Al Sutton, who’s previously worked with the likes of Kid Rock, Bob Seger, Loretta Lynn, Sponge, The Detroit Cobras and Hank Williams Jr, and Marlon Young, who lists Kid Rock, Sponge, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Uncle Kracker and Pop Evil on his CV. The pair also produced Black Smoke Rising.

Putting the four old tracks and the four new recordings together made perfect sense, says singer Josh Kiszka: “All eight of these songs share a theme of basic humanity.”

The new EP’s artwork (shown below) is inspired by camping trips the band — Kiszka, plus brothers Jake (guitar) and Sam (bass, keys) and drummer Danny Wagner — took as kids.

“Our extended families and friends spent part of every summer together at a place called Yankee Springs,” says Josh. “We were out in the middle of the woods, and every night, we’d sit around a campfire, play music and tell stories. I always loved that as it reminded me of ancient times when people would gather around the fires with the tribes’ elders telling fables of wisdom and courage, passing down human history. That concept is where the cover art and title come from.”

From The Fires is released on November 10. The band are currently on tour in the US (dates below). All remaining dates apart from Tucson and Chicago are sold out.

Tour Dates

Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 7:00PMTroubadourLos Angeles, United States
Monday, October 30, 2017 at 7:00PMTroubadourLos Angeles, United States
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 7:00PMThe Rialto Theatre - with WellesTucson, United States
Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 8:00PMLincoln HallChicago, United States
Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:00PMWIXO Nutcracker 20 X-Mas ShowPeoria, United States
Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 8:00PMSokol AuditoriumOmaha, United States
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 8:00PMThe Bowery BallroomNew York, United States
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 8:00PMThe Bowery BallroomNew York, United States
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 8:00PMCapone'sJohnson City, United States
Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 8:00PMDelmar HallSaint Louis, United States
Friday, December 15, 2017 at 8:00PMGranada TheaterLawrence, United States
Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 8:00PMWooly'sDes Moines, United States
Monday, December 18, 2017 at 8:00PMMercy LoungeNashville, United States
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 8:00PMMercy LoungeNashville, United States
Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 7:30PMSt. Andrews HallDetroit, United States
Friday, December 29, 2017 at 7:30PMSt. Andrews HallDetroit, United States
Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 7:30PMThe IntersectionGrand Rapids, United States

