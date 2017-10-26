Rising stars Greta Van Fleet announce From The Fires double EP

Hotly-tipped Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have announced details of a double EP to be released in November. From The Fires features the four tracks that appeared on this year’s Black Smoke Rising EP, plus four new songs.

The new material was recorded at Rust Belt Studios in Detroit and produced by Al Sutton, who’s previously worked with the likes of Kid Rock, Bob Seger, Loretta Lynn, Sponge, The Detroit Cobras and Hank Williams Jr, and Marlon Young, who lists Kid Rock, Sponge, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Uncle Kracker and Pop Evil on his CV. The pair also produced Black Smoke Rising.

Putting the four old tracks and the four new recordings together made perfect sense, says singer Josh Kiszka: “All eight of these songs share a theme of basic humanity.”

The new EP’s artwork (shown below) is inspired by camping trips the band — Kiszka, plus brothers Jake (guitar) and Sam (bass, keys) and drummer Danny Wagner — took as kids.

“Our extended families and friends spent part of every summer together at a place called Yankee Springs,” says Josh. “We were out in the middle of the woods, and every night, we’d sit around a campfire, play music and tell stories. I always loved that as it reminded me of ancient times when people would gather around the fires with the tribes’ elders telling fables of wisdom and courage, passing down human history. That concept is where the cover art and title come from.”

From The Fires is released on November 10. The band are currently on tour in the US (dates below). All remaining dates apart from Tucson and Chicago are sold out.

Tour Dates

Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 7:00PM Troubadour Los Angeles, United States Monday, October 30, 2017 at 7:00PM Troubadour Los Angeles, United States Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 7:00PM The Rialto Theatre - with Welles Tucson, United States Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 8:00PM Lincoln Hall Chicago, United States Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:00PM WIXO Nutcracker 20 X-Mas Show Peoria, United States Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 8:00PM Sokol Auditorium Omaha, United States Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 8:00PM The Bowery Ballroom New York, United States Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 8:00PM The Bowery Ballroom New York, United States Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 8:00PM Capone's Johnson City, United States Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 8:00PM Delmar Hall Saint Louis, United States Friday, December 15, 2017 at 8:00PM Granada Theater Lawrence, United States Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 8:00PM Wooly's Des Moines, United States Monday, December 18, 2017 at 8:00PM Mercy Lounge Nashville, United States Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 8:00PM Mercy Lounge Nashville, United States Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 7:30PM St. Andrews Hall Detroit, United States Friday, December 29, 2017 at 7:30PM St. Andrews Hall Detroit, United States Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 7:30PM The Intersection Grand Rapids, United States

