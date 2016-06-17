Ricky Warwick releases Schwaben Redoubt video

Ricky Warwick has released a video for his track Schwaben Redoubt.
It features on the Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy mainman’s recently released album When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues) and features Stiff Little Fingers’ Jake Burns on guest vocals.
Warwick says: “This is a song about a friendship found between two teenage lads from Ireland in a trench in northern France on the morning of the July 1, 1916 – 100 years ago this year.
“One from the north, one from the south, who would on any other day hate each others guts but today all they have is each other, a shared fear of death and a shared name – Schwaben Redoubt was the name of the German position they walked towards that morning – and into death.”
Thin Lizzy are about to kick off their string of European shows to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of frontman Phil Lynott and to celebrate 40 years since the release of their iconic Jailbreak album.
Warwick and his band The Fighting Hearts will head out on the road in November for a run of UK shows.
Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts UK tour
Nov 11: Pwllheli Hard Rock Hell
Nov 12: Birmingham Academy 3
Nov 13: Sheffield Academy 2
Nov 15: Leicester Academy 2
Nov 16: Edinburgh Bannermans
Nov 17: Newcastle Riverside
Nov 18: Chester Live Rooms
Nov 19: Grimsby Yardbirds
Nov 20: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Nov 22: London Islington Academy
Nov 23: Oxford Academy 2
Dec 04: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock
Thin Lizzy anniversary shows 2016
Jun 17: Loreley Freilichtbuhne, Germany – with Rainbow
Jun 18: Bietigheim Festplatz, Germany – with Rainbow
Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK
Aug 06: Rejmeyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden – with Ian Haugland
Jan 19-23: Fort Lauderdale Rock Legends V Cruise, FL