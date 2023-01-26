Rick Wakeman announces US Music And Stories tour

Rick Wakeman has announced he will be taking his Music And Stories live show over to America for a run of live dates throughout March and April.

The evening promises a mix of Wakeman's music from throughout his career, from some of his best-loved material with Yes, his own solo career and from his time working with the likes of David Bowie, as well as being punctuated by hilarious anecdotes and reminiscences of his life. Renowned as much for his irreverent sense of humour as his musical talent, as he himself says, all of Wakeman’s stories contain an element of truth; it’s up to the audience to decide how much!

Wakeman will also be bringing along a few electronic keyboards to add variety and texture to his set. “I’m looking forward to ringing the changes with the addition of keyboards, which is a bit of a departure from my traditional ‘piano shows’, but will give me the opportunity to vary the setlist," he says.

“It’s always so enjoyable playing in America,” Wakeman comments. “At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones.”

Rick Wakeman Music And Stories US tour dates:

Mar 15: PA Phoenixville Colonial Theatre

Mar 17: FL Fort Lauderdale Amaturo Theater @ Broward County

Mar 18-23: FL Miami 70’s Rock & Romance Cruise

Mar 25: FL Clearwater Capital Theatre @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Mar 27: GA Atlanta Variety Playhouse

Mar 30: PA Bethlehem Wind Creek Events Center

Mar 31: NJ Atlantic City Sound Waves Theater @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Apr 1: NJ Montclair Wellmont Theater

Apr 3: NJ Red Bank The Vogel @ Count Basie Theatre

Apr 4: CT Ridgefield Ridgefield Playhouse

Apr 5: NY Huntington The Paramount

Apr 6: NY New York City Winery

Apr 9: NH Derry Tupelo Music Hall

Further dates will be added.

Get tickets.













