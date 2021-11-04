Rick Wakeman announces Rock Ensemble tour dates for 2022

Rick Wakeman is to play five headline shows with the English Rock Ensemble in spring 2022. The gigs, which include a set at HRH Prog XII, will also feature material from his most recent ‘rock’ album, The Red Planet.

Wakeman explains, “On the rare occasions I am able to get the English Rock Ensemble together, it’s always very exciting for me, as the setlist determines the line-up. This particular show will include some songs that various female singers have sung with me over the years and because we will be playing some tracks from The Red Planet, there will also be additional musicians in order to do the music justice.”

Joining him on the stage are: Dave Colquhoun (guitars and backing vocals), Tony Fernandez (drums and percussion), Lee Pomeroy (bass and backing vocals), Hayley Sanderson (vocals) and Adam Wakeman (keyboard, guitars and backing vocals).

The English Rock Ensemble was originally founded in 1975 as a solo project by Rick after leaving Yes and has continued to play together intermittently over the years with a fluid line-up. It’s been nearly 20 years since they last toured the UK.

In addition to these special shows, Rick Wakeman is due to play 16 solo dates as part of his The Even Grumpier Old Christmas Show. The festive performances begin in Basingstoke on November 28 and wrap up on December 21 in Hull. Tickets are now on sale for all dates via Ticketmaster.

30.03.2022: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

31.03.2022: Birmingham O2 Academy

01.04.2022: Glasgow O2 Academy

02.04.2022: Sheffield O2 Academy (as part of HRH Prog XII)

03.04.2022: Newcastle O2 City Hall