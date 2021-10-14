Rick Wakeman opens up the vaults for fans

Rick Wakeman's newly launched Caped Crusader Collector Club is offering fans the chance to get his previously unreleased soundtrack to the 1984 adaptation of the classic H. Rider Haggard novel She.

Fans who sign up to the CCCC will receive three CDs a year, which will feature rare and live music from the Wakeman vaults, which members will receive automatically through the post periodically. These releases will not be released to the general public, either online or at any other retailer.

“I am really excited about the Caped Crusader Collector Club as something very different," says Wakeman. "As a musician. I think it is important that serious fans get to hear music that would otherwise be left in drawers and on shelves and in some cases, discarded.

"With the formation of the CCCC, I feel that this is an innovative way for core fans to get to hear music which I have discovered in various of my archives, much of which was found when packing ready to move house

"I had completely forgotten about some of this material and it has really surprised me what was found. It's all part of my musical journey over almost five decades. I truly believe that for real collectors these exclusive CDs will be received in the same way that The Treasure Chest was some years ago.

"I hope everyone has as much enjoyment hearing these recordings as I have had after discovering them."

In the time honoured tradition of old school band fan clubs, members will also receive a membership pack containing an individually numbered membership card, a welcome letter signed by Rick, an exclusive year book full of rare photos, articles and memorabilia from Rick's personal archive, a sticker and four 8x10 photos.

Additionally, as a CCCC member you will receive a 10% discount off all purchases (including box sets) at the Wakeman Music Emporium (on-line only), invites to special events, early notifications of the releases and a totally exclusive merchandising range, along with some other goodies.

If you join in October, you will automatically receive 15 months membership for the price of 12.

