Adam Wakeman streams new piano piece Home

Headspace keyboard player (and sometime musical partner of Damian Wilson) Adam Wakeman has streamed a new solo piano piece entitled Home which you can listen to below.

It's taken from his upcoming solo album A Handful Of Memories, a contemporary classical piano album which is the result of an appreciation upon reflection of Adam's past experiences, trips with his family, his touring families and friends in some places that hold special memories for him.

"With this album I tried to make each piece reflect my experience in each location, not try and recreate a 'sound' or 'style' from the specific place," Wakeman explains. "It felt very special sitting down at a Steinway grand piano, and with the empty seats in the auditorium and the intentional lack of additional instrumentation, this is about as exposed as I can get and not get arrested."

Wakeman will join Damian Wilson in a run of their joint shows in the UK and Europe in November and December, where he will perform material from A Handful Of Memories.

A Handful Of Memories will be available on LP, CD and download/streaming format. Pre-orders will get two digital bonus tracks, Abbotsham Cliffs and Polruan.



(Image credit: Blacklake Records)

Adam Wakeman: A Handful Of Memories

1. Draa Valley

2. Pristina

3. Sunrise Over L.A.

4. The Winter Palace

5. Iceland

6. A Walk in the Park

7. Treyarnon Bay

8. Gateway to the Sun

9. The Island

10. Home

11. Abbotsham Cliffs *

12. Polruan *

* Exclusive pre-order digital bonus tracks

Adam Wakeman and Damian Wilson tour dates:

Nov 19: UK Cardiff Acapela

Nov 20: UK Ardly Manor Farm

Nov 21: UK Helmdon Helmdon Church

Nov 25: UK Bury St Edmunds Hunter Club

Nov 27: UK Cranleigh Arts Centre

Dec 2: NED Breda Poppodium Mezz

Dec 4: NED Tilburg Paradox

Dec 5: GER Düsseldorf The Pitcher

Dec 6: NED Venlo Grenswerk

Dec 7: NED Arnhem Luxor Live

Dec 8: NED Zaandam De Flux

Dec 9: NED Hengelo Metropool

Dec 10: NED Drachten Iduna

Dec 11: NED Vlaardingen Kroepoekfabriek

Dec 22: UK Fletching Trading Boundaries

Dec 23: UK Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall