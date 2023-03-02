Rick Armstrong announces new guest-packed album

Edison's Children bassist Rick Armstrong will release his secind album Chromosphere later this year

Edison's Children bassist and guitarist Rick Armstrong has announced that he will release a new studio album, his third, Chromosphere, which he pans to release "in late Spring".

"I think all of these tracks will end up being longer than 10 minutes, with Artemis One running just over 20 minutes," Armstrong tells Prog. "I also have some more guests: Steve Rothery and Dave Foster help again, but I’ve also got John Wesley, Leon Parr, my Edison’s Children bandmate Eric Blackwood, and for the first time, a track with vocals and lyrics by Gabriel Agudo."

The full Chromosphere tracklisiting will be:
The Vast Unknown
Spheres Of Influence
Uncertain Shadows
Artemis One
The Robot’s Rebellion

Chromosphere follows Armstrong's debut album, Infinite Corridors (2021) and last year's Spatial Elements.

Chromosphere will be available to pre-order from Armstrong's Bandcamp page from Friday March 3.

