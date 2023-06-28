Richard Wright's Wet Dream set for July reissue

Richard Wright's debut solo album, 1978's Wet Dream, is slated for a reissue through Rhino/Parlophone Records on July 28, which would have been the late Pink Floyd keyboard player's 80th birthday.

The reissue will feature new artwork, which you can see below, as well as a new remix courtesy of Steven Wilson.

The new was broken by the Pink Floyd Collectors Facebook group, who announced: "Rick Wright’s solo album from 1978 Wet Dream has been remixed by Steven Wilson and will be released on Rick’s 80th heaven birthday July 28th 2023. The release will feature new artwork and the initial release will be on CD and streaming sites."

Both Wet Dream and Broken China, Wright's 1996 follow-up, have long been out of print in the UK, but Wet Dream was re-released on CD in the United States and Canada in the 1990s, with some success, and again in 2008 in Australia, following Wright's death.

Wright died from lung cancer at his home in London on September 15 2008, aged 65. At the time of his death he was reportedly working on material for a new solo album.

