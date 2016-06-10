Red Hot Chili Peppers stream We Turn Red

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have streamed their track We Turn Red from 11th album The Getaway.

The follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You is released on June 17, and comes after the band ditched all the songs they’d written for the project and started again.

They were last month forced to cancel two shows after frontman Anthony Kiedis suffered a health emergency. He was later diagnosed with intestinal flu, and said: “Maybe there was a a reason for me to get sick – so I can get stronger than I was before.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring Europe, culminating with appearances at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Red Hot Chili Peppers The Getaway tracklist

The Getaway Dark Necessities We Turn Red The Longest Wave Goodbye Angels Sick Love Go Robot Feasting on the Flowers Detroit This Ticonderoga Encore The Hunter Dreams of a Samurai

Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia

Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK

Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

