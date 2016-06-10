Trending

Red Hot Chili Peppers stream We Turn Red

By News  

Hear We Turn Red from The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 11th album The Getaway, out next week

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have streamed their track We Turn Red from 11th album The Getaway.

The follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You is released on June 17, and comes after the band ditched all the songs they’d written for the project and started again.

They were last month forced to cancel two shows after frontman Anthony Kiedis suffered a health emergency. He was later diagnosed with intestinal flu, and said: “Maybe there was a a reason for me to get sick – so I can get stronger than I was before.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring Europe, culminating with appearances at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Red Hot Chili Peppers The Getaway tracklist

  1. The Getaway
  2. Dark Necessities
  3. We Turn Red
  4. The Longest Wave
  5. Goodbye Angels
  6. Sick Love
  7. Go Robot
  8. Feasting on the Flowers
  9. Detroit
  10. This Ticonderoga
  11. Encore
  12. The Hunter
  13. Dreams of a Samurai

Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates 2016

Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands
Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands
Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland
Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia
Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK
Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON
Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC
Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea
Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC
Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Red Hot Chili Peppers stream Dark Necessities

Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal The Getaway title track