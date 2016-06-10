Red Hot Chili Peppers stream We Turn Red

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have streamed their track We Turn Red from 11th album The Getaway.
The follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You is released on June 17, and comes after the band ditched all the songs they’d written for the project and started again.
They were last month forced to cancel two shows after frontman Anthony Kiedis suffered a health emergency. He was later diagnosed with intestinal flu, and said: “Maybe there was a a reason for me to get sick – so I can get stronger than I was before.”
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring Europe, culminating with appearances at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.
- Ian Astbury: The Cult still have a lot to say
- The 10 best punk songs according to Duff McKagan
- Motorhead's record label announces first batch of releases
- Ritchie Blackmore has been misguided over Rainbow shows - Joe Lynn Turner
Red Hot Chili Peppers The Getaway tracklist
- The Getaway
- Dark Necessities
- We Turn Red
- The Longest Wave
- Goodbye Angels
- Sick Love
- Go Robot
- Feasting on the Flowers
- Detroit
- This Ticonderoga
- Encore
- The Hunter
- Dreams of a Samurai
Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates 2016
Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands
Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands
Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland
Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia
Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK
Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON
Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC
Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea
Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC
Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK
Red Hot Chili Peppers stream Dark Necessities