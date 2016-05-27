Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal The Getaway title track

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed the title track from 11th album The Getaway.
The follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You is launched on June 17 via Warner Bros. The band streamed their song Dark Necessities earlier this month.
Frontman Anthony Kiedis suffered a health alert ahead of a concert last week, and was later diagnosed with intestinal flu. Drummer Chad Smith later said: “His stomach was killing him – it was really scary. He’s a very strong man and he’ll be back better than ever.”
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up for a European tour, which ends at the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.
Red Hot Chili Peppers: The Getaway tracklist
- The Getaway
- Dark Necessities
- We Turn Red
- The Longest Wave
- Goodbye Angels
- Sick Love
- Go Robot
- Feasting On The Flowers
- Detroit
- This Ticonderoga
- Encore
- The Hunter
- Dreams Of A Samurai
Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates 2016
May 29: Napa Valley BottleRock, CA
Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany
Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock am Ring, Germany
Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands
Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands
Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland
Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia
Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK
Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON
Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC
Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea
Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC
Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK