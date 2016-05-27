Trending

Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal The Getaway title track

Hear the title track from upcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers album The Getaway, out next month

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed the title track from 11th album The Getaway.

The follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You is launched on June 17 via Warner Bros. The band streamed their song Dark Necessities earlier this month.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis suffered a health alert ahead of a concert last week, and was later diagnosed with intestinal flu. Drummer Chad Smith later said: “His stomach was killing him – it was really scary. He’s a very strong man and he’ll be back better than ever.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up for a European tour, which ends at the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: The Getaway tracklist

  1. The Getaway
  2. Dark Necessities
  3. We Turn Red
  4. The Longest Wave
  5. Goodbye Angels
  6. Sick Love
  7. Go Robot
  8. Feasting On The Flowers
  9. Detroit
  10. This Ticonderoga
  11. Encore
  12. The Hunter
  13. Dreams Of A Samurai

Red Hot Chili Peppers scrapped The Getaway, started again - Anthony Kiedis

Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates 2016

May 29: Napa Valley BottleRock, CA
Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany
Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock am Ring, Germany
Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands
Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands
Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland
Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia
Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK
Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON
Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC
Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea
Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC
Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK