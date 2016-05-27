Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal The Getaway title track

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed the title track from 11th album The Getaway.

The follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You is launched on June 17 via Warner Bros. The band streamed their song Dark Necessities earlier this month.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis suffered a health alert ahead of a concert last week, and was later diagnosed with intestinal flu. Drummer Chad Smith later said: “His stomach was killing him – it was really scary. He’s a very strong man and he’ll be back better than ever.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up for a European tour, which ends at the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: The Getaway tracklist

The Getaway

Dark Necessities

We Turn Red

The Longest Wave

Goodbye Angels

Sick Love

Go Robot

Feasting On The Flowers

Detroit

This Ticonderoga

Encore

The Hunter

Dreams Of A Samurai

Red Hot Chili Peppers scrapped The Getaway, started again - Anthony Kiedis

May 29: Napa Valley BottleRock, CA

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia

Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK

Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK