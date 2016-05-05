Trending

Red Hot Chili Peppers stream Dark Necessities

By Classic Rock  

Hear track taken from their upcoming new album The Getaway

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released their single Dark Necessities.

The song is lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Getaway, due out on June 17. It can be pre-ordered via their website.

The band confirmed in March that they were mixing the follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You in collaboration with Nigel Godrich from bassist Flea’s supergroup side-project, Atoms Of Peace.

Drummer Chad Smith posted a photo with the caption, “Starting mixing the new record today. Nigel Godrich at the helm.”

The band have scheduled a run of shows over the coming months, including a headline appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK in August.

Red Hot Chili Peppers The Getaway tracklist

  1. The Getaway
  2. Dark Necessities
  3. We Turn Red
  4. The Longest Wave
  5. Goodbye Angels
  6. Sick Love
  7. Go Robot
  8. Feasting on the Flowers
  9. Detroit
  10. This Ticonderoga
  11. Encore
  12. The Hunter
  13. Dreams of a Samurai

Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates 2016

See more Classic Rock news