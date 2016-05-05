Red Hot Chili Peppers stream Dark Necessities

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released their single Dark Necessities.

The song is lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Getaway, due out on June 17. It can be pre-ordered via their website.

The band confirmed in March that they were mixing the follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You in collaboration with Nigel Godrich from bassist Flea’s supergroup side-project, Atoms Of Peace.

Drummer Chad Smith posted a photo with the caption, “Starting mixing the new record today. Nigel Godrich at the helm.”

The band have scheduled a run of shows over the coming months, including a headline appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK in August.

Red Hot Chili Peppers The Getaway tracklist