Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis denies drug claims

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has dismissed the suggestion that his recent health alert was a result of using drugs.
He was rushed to hospital just before his band were about to perform last month, and later diagnosed with intestinal flu.
The drama has given rise to rumours that he’d started taking drugs again.
But Kiedis tells Australia’s Channel 7: “What people assume or think about using, I could care less.
“I felt more care than anything else. I got a lot of messages in the mail. People I hadn’t spoken to for years called.”
He continues: “I happen to love being sober. I also loved being wasted at times. Being sober is a pleasure – I get a lot of joy out of it. I get to surf, hang out with my son, play music. I get to be okay.”
Kiedis previously said he’d learn lessons from the experience of falling ill. Now he adds: “Maybe there was a reason for me to get sick, so I can get stronger than I was before.”
The Red Hot Chili Peppers launch 11th album The Getaway on June 17. They previously released streams of the title track and Dark Necessities.
Red Hot Chili Peppers: The Getaway tracklist
- The Getaway
- Dark Necessities
- We Turn Red
- The Longest Wave
- Goodbye Angels
- Sick Love
- Go Robot
- Feasting On The Flowers
- Detroit
- This Ticonderoga
- Encore
- The Hunter
- Dreams Of A Samurai
Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates 2016
Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany
Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock am Ring, Germany
Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands
Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands
Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland
Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia
Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK
Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON
Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC
Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea
Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC
Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK