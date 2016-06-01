Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis denies drug claims

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has dismissed the suggestion that his recent health alert was a result of using drugs.

He was rushed to hospital just before his band were about to perform last month, and later diagnosed with intestinal flu.

The drama has given rise to rumours that he’d started taking drugs again.

But Kiedis tells Australia’s Channel 7: “What people assume or think about using, I could care less.

“I felt more care than anything else. I got a lot of messages in the mail. People I hadn’t spoken to for years called.”

He continues: “I happen to love being sober. I also loved being wasted at times. Being sober is a pleasure – I get a lot of joy out of it. I get to surf, hang out with my son, play music. I get to be okay.”

Kiedis previously said he’d learn lessons from the experience of falling ill. Now he adds: “Maybe there was a reason for me to get sick, so I can get stronger than I was before.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers launch 11th album The Getaway on June 17. They previously released streams of the title track and Dark Necessities.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: The Getaway tracklist

The Getaway Dark Necessities We Turn Red The Longest Wave Goodbye Angels Sick Love Go Robot Feasting On The Flowers Detroit This Ticonderoga Encore The Hunter Dreams Of A Samurai

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia

Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK

Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK