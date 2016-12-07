Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist films fans rather than play solo

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer appeared to make a statement against fans using their phones at gigs – by filming them rather than play a solo.

During the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ recent show in Turin, Italy, Klinghoffer took his phone out of his pocket and filmed the crowd rather than play the guitar solo for the band’s hit song Californication.

It appears as though he was taking a stand against the large number of people in the audience who were filming the gig on their phones – some of whom captured the incident, which can be viewed below.

Phones in the crowd are a bugbear of the band’s. RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis hit out at fans using their phones earlier this year, telling Journal de Montreal: “The problem today, is the cameras during concerts. This keeps you from living in the moment.

“It is not important to have these pictures in megabytes. It is better to have them in your heart and your memory.

“We try to create an environment which is going to encourage them to keep their phones in their pockets and to look at us directly. In general, this works pretty well.”

This week, the band released an animated video for their track Sick Love, taken from recent album The Getaway.

The band are currently touring the UK, with American dates to follow.

