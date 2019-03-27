Red Bazar premiere new video for Spiral with Prog

Red Bazar have premiered their new video for Spiral with Prog. You can watch the full video below.

The video was recorded at the The Boerderij, Holland on 26th January 2019. Spiral is from the band's current album Things As They Appear. A live DVD taken from the show in Holland will be released later in the year, and the band will also play a double header with Tiger Moth Tales on 27th April 2019 at the Wesley Centre, Maltby, Yorkshire.

Following on from their highly acclaimed first album, Tales From The Bookcase, featuring Peter Jones on vocals (Camel, It Bites, Francis Dunnery, Tiger Moth Tales) Red Bazar released their second album with Peter entitled, Things As They Appear in January in White Knight records. Red Bazar formed in 2008 playing instrumental prog rock featuring Andy Wilson on guitar, Mick Wilson on bass and keyboards and Paul Comerie on drums.

Peter Jones says: "The new album sees the band taking a rockier approach, and the songs more concise and punchier, yet still retaining the typical Red Bazar structure and sound. We are delighted with the way the album has been received so far, and we're thrilled to be releasing our debut DVD later in the year."