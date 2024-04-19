Get the best sound for Record Store Day 2024 with these 4 unmissable turntable deals

Record Store Day 2024 lands tomorrow (Saturday 20 April), bringing with it a raft of exclusive, limited edition and quirky vinyl drops to help celebrate all that is wonderful about independent record stores and the medium of vinyl itself.

With RSD releases announced from Apocalyptica, At The Gates, The Black Crowes, Ace Frehley, HIM, Paramore, Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones and loads more, there’s so much to get alternative music fans excited. You can check out the full list here and see what delicious vinyl treats your local store will be serving up on the day.

Now, such is the rarity of some of these LPs, that you may choose to keep your fresh wax firmly in its sleeve. However, if you’re planning on spinning your new buys to death, you’re going to want to make sure your vinyl playing rig is up to scratch.

If you’ve been considering an upgrade, we’ve hunted down the best record player bargains online right now, whether you’re on the lookout for a great budget turntable , or a Bluetooth deck to beam your sounds straight to your favourite headphones or speaker.

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO: £479, now £412

Featuring in our guide to the best record players available today, the Debut Carbon Evo packs excellent sound and style into a neat package that also includes a cool rocker switch for making speed changes a breeze, plus built-in suspension for more reliable playback.

Sony PSLX310BT Bluetooth: Was £299 , now £239

Imagine paying less than £240 for a turntable that scores 4.6 out of five based on more than 160 customer reviews and five stars in our review ? Well, you don’t have to imagine ­– Very has slashed a fair few quid off the price of this fully automatic, belt-driven deck. With wireless connectivity and a phono EQ built into this elegant spinner, that’s a pretty mouth-watering deal.

Audio-Technica LP-120XUSB: £299.99, now £275.44

If you're after a well-priced turntable that sounds great and can also rip your vinyl into digital, then there's 8% off the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB at Amazon, and it comes highly recommended. Read our full 4.5 star Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB review here.

Denon DP-400 turntable: Was £529 , now £519

The DP-400 is one of the nicest turntables we’ve seen in a while – but this semi-automatic, belt-driven deck is much more than just a pretty face, with features such as a built-in phono equalizer, a switchable moving-magnet cartridge and three-speed playback. Very has taken a welcome tenner off the price for a limited time.