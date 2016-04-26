Ray Wilson launches Not Long Till Springtime video

Ray Wilson has released a video for his track Not Long Till Springtime, taken from fifth solo album Song For A Friend.

It’s to be launched on June 3, and it’s the first of two full-length titles he’ll release this year.

Song For A Friend is described as “a collection of musical short stories” dedicated to a close friend who died last year.

Former Genesis frontman Wilson says: “The meaning of life is the journey. This album encapsulate the journey. This album was written to inspire – when you feel like giving in, when you feel you’re losing the will to keep pushing or fighting, this was written to help you dig deep, and fight for joy and peace in your life.”

The album is available for pre-order now.

Ray Wilson: Song For A Friend tracklist