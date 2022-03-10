Watch the epic video for Rammstein’s brand new single Zeit

Rammstein have released their brand new single Zeit – the first song from their upcoming eighth album, set to be released on April 29.

Zeit – which translates as “Time” – is an epic ballad which builds to a powerful climax. According to the band, the song “deals with with transience, our mortality and the precious, fleeting happiness of the perfect moment.”

The English translation of one of the songs key lyrics runs as follows: “Time, please stand still, stand still/Time, this should always go on so/Time, it’s so beautiful, so beautiful/Anyone knows the perfect moment.”

The single, released on 10” gatefold black vinyl and CD digipack as well as digitally, also features two alternate versions of Zeit. One is a “meditative, atmospheric neoclassical arrangement” by Icelandic musician Ólafur Arnalds, while the other is a remix by electronic/pop producer Robot Koch.

The track is taken from the German band’s eighth album, also titled Zeit. The follow-up to 2019’s untitled album features 11 tracks, including the single. It was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France with producer Olsen Involtini.

The album will be released on April 29 on multiple formats, including standard CD, special edition six-panel CD digipack with 56-page booklet and double vinyl 180g LP with 20-page large format booklet. It will also be available digitally.

Rammstein begin their world tour in Prague on May 15.

The sleeve for Rammstein’s Zeit single (Image credit: Universal)

Rammstein’s Zeit album sleeve (Image credit: Universal)

Rammstein 2022 Tour

May 15: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 16: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 20: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 21: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 26: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 30: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 31: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 10: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 11: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 14: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 18: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 19: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 22: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Jun 26: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 30: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 08: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 12: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 16: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 20: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 24: Oslo Bjerke Travbane, Norway

Jul 29: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 03: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 04: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 21: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 31: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 09: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 17: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 24: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 02: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 04: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX