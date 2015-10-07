Rammstein release Benzin video

Rammstein have released a live video performance of their track Benzin.

It features on their recently released In Amerika DVD and Blu-ray, recorded at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2010.

Along with the full live show, the package comes bundled with a feature-length documentary and a 20-minute film showcasing the making of 2009 album Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da – their last studio release.

The latest clip follows the release of Rammlied, Ich Tu Dir Weh and Engel.

Mainman Till Lindemann confirmed earlier this year that the band would return to the studio to record an “EP or a full album.”

In Amerika setlist