Rammstein postpone North American tour

Rammstein have postponed their upcoming US tour.

In a statement, the band say, "Sadly, but in the best interests of everyone’s health and safety, we have to postpone our North America Tour.

"We are now working on rescheduling the tour in 2021, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled show dates.

"We hope to have an update on that shortly and will communicate it once we do."

The German band have become the latest band to pull a tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour was due to begin on August 20 in Montreal, Canada, and conclude in Mexico City on September 27. The full list of dates that have been cancelled are below.

Fans are requested to visit AEG Presents for further information. The band postponed their European tour earlier this month.

Aug 20: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Aug 27: Washington FedExField, DC

Aug 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 10: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 19: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico