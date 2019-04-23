Rammstein share album trailer and tease 5 more tracks

Rammstein’s new studio album is just weeks away, and the band are wasting no time in cranking up the hype machine.

Last week they released snippets of Radio and Zeig Dich and followed that with Ausländer, Sex and Puppe.

Now the band have shared clips of five more songs: Was Ich Liebe, Diamant, Weit Weg, Tattoo and Hallomann. And as if that wasn’t enough, Rammstein have also shared a short trailer for the self-titled record.

Check them all out below

Speaking previously with Metal Hammer about the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da, guitarist Richard Kruspe said: “We started on five or six years of ideas and took it from there.

“We were talking about harmonies, how certain kinds of melodies can change things. Things we never really cared about in the beginning, but things that matter more now.”

He added: “It’s more interesting for me as a musician to see how the vocals fit into a song, and which melody fits in that.”

The new album will be released on May 17, with Rammstein launching a video for Deutschland last month.

Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer.