Radiohead's 9th album set for May 8 digital release

A still from the Daydreaming video

Radiohead will release their ninth album digitally on Sunday, they’ve revealed.

The band made the announcement as they launched a video for their track Daydreaming. The promo, which Radiohead teased earlier today, sees frontman Thom Yorke walking through a series of locations.

American filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson directed the Daydreaming promo. The track is also available now as a download.

The band have offered no further details on the follow-up to 2010’s King Of Limbs, but say it will be released digitally at 8pm BST on May 8 (Sunday).

Earlier this week, the band began to systematically erase their entire online presence, before launching a video for new track Burn The Witch.

The band’s manager Brian Message said last month that the new album would be released in June. Radiohead have a number of tour dates confirmed for 2016.

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 26: London Roundhouse, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France

Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico