Radiohead's 9th album set for May 8 digital release

Radiohead will release their ninth album digitally on Sunday, they’ve revealed.
The band made the announcement as they launched a video for their track Daydreaming. The promo, which Radiohead teased earlier today, sees frontman Thom Yorke walking through a series of locations.
American filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson directed the Daydreaming promo. The track is also available now as a download.
The band have offered no further details on the follow-up to 2010’s King Of Limbs, but say it will be released digitally at 8pm BST on May 8 (Sunday).
Earlier this week, the band began to systematically erase their entire online presence, before launching a video for new track Burn The Witch.
The band’s manager Brian Message said last month that the new album would be released in June. Radiohead have a number of tour dates confirmed for 2016.
Radiohead 2016 tour dates
May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam
May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam
May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France
May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France
May 26: London Roundhouse, UK
May 27: London Roundhouse, UK
May 28: London Roundhouse, UK
Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France
Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain
Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland
Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland
Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal
Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada
Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA
Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA
Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan
Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany
Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico
Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico