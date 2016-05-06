Radiohead release teaser clip

Radiohead have released a short teaser clip thought to feature more new music from the band.

The 20-second short is set in what looks like an empty car park and shows frontman Thom Yorke wandering through the space alone, accompanied by an ambient soundtrack.

Earlier this week, the band began to systematically erase their entire online presence, before launching a video for new track Burn The Witch.

The band’s manager Brian Message said last month that the follow-up to 2010’s King Of Limbs would be released in June. The band have a number of tour dates confirmed for 2016.

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 26: London Roundhouse, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France

Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico