Queensryche add Camden date to Euro tour

Queensryche have added a London date to their upcoming run of European shows.

Todd La Torre and will play the the Electric Ballroom in Camden with Death Angel and Armored Saint on August 6.

Queensryche announced this month their second album with La Torre – and the first since reaching a settlement with former frontmant Geoff Tate – will be released in October.

Guitarist Michael Wilton said: “I know that a lot of people are really anticipating this, so stay tuned and you won’t be disappointed.”

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI

Jul 17: Bang Your Head Festival, Germany

Jul 18: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Jul 19: Pistoia Blues Festival, Italy

Jul 21: Tolmin Metaldays Festival, Slovenia

Jul 22: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Jul 23: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Jul 26: Z7 Summer Nights Open Air, Switzerland

Jul 27: Aschaffenburg Seidelstrasse 1, Germany

Jul 28: Beaufort Rock Classics, Luxembourg

Jul 29: Essen Turock, Germany

Jul 30: Cologne Underground, Germany

Jul 31: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 01: Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 03: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Aug 04: Eindhoven Effenar, Netherlands

Aug 05: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Aug 06: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Aug 07: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Aug 08: Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Sep 11: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Sep 12: Brooklyn Barclay’s Arena, NY

Sep 13: Gilford MEadowbrook, NH

Sep 14: Portland State Theatre, ME

Sep 16: Moncton Coliseum, NB

Sep 17: Quebec Imperial Theatre, QC

Sep 18: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Sep 19: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 22: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH

Sep 23: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica, OH

Sep 24: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Sep 25: Windsor Caesar’s, ON

Sep 26: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 29: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 01: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 02: Stateline Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, NV

Oct 03: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Oct 06: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 07: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Oct 09: Seattle ShoWare Center, WA

Oct 24: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Oct 25: Spokane Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA

Nov 06: Albuquerque Isleta Resort & Casino, NM

