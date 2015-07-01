Queensryche record set for October release

Queensryche will release their next album in October according to guitarist Michael Wilton.
The band are working on what will be their first release since they settled their dispute with former singer Geoff Tate – who this week revealed his new band Operation: Mindcrime’s debut will be out in September.
Wilton tells Rock By Wild: “The next album from Queensryche is hopefully coming out the first week of October. We are doing a worldwide release. And the record label, Century Media, is the one that will be putting it out.
“They have the demos right now and are very positive and happy about it. I know that a lot of people are really anticipating this, so stay tuned and you won’t be disappointed.”
The guitarist adds that the Queensryche lineup – which features frontman Todd La Torre – is as settled as it has been in a long time. He says: “Well, there’s a new unity. There’s a bond between the band, and everyone is on the same level.
“Everyone is participating as musicians, and things are moving along really great, and the songwriting is very cohesive. You’ll see the energy in the stage show and see the difference.”
Queensryche head out on a widespread tour next month.
QUEENSRYCHE TOUR DATES 2015
Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI
Jul 17: Bang Your Head Festival, Germany
Jul 18: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Jul 19: Pistoia Blues Festival, Italy
Jul 21: Tolmin Metaldays Festival, Slovenia
Jul 22: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria
Jul 23: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy
Jul 24: Rome Atlantico, Italy
Jul 26: Z7 Summer Nights Open Air, Switzerland
Jul 27: Aschaffenburg Seidelstrasse 1, Germany
Jul 28: Beaufort Rock Classics, Luxembourg
Jul 29: Essen Turock, Germany
Jul 30: Cologne Underground, Germany
Jul 31: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 01: Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden
Aug 03: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Aug 04: Eindhoven Effenar, Netherlands
Aug 05: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Aug 07: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Aug 08: Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Sep 11: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY
Sep 12: Brooklyn Barclay’s Arena, NY
Sep 13: Gilford MEadowbrook, NH
Sep 14: Portland State Theatre, ME
Sep 16: Moncton Coliseum, NB
Sep 17: Quebec Imperial Theatre, QC
Sep 18: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Sep 19: Montreal Bell Centre, QC
Sep 22: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH
Sep 23: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica, OH
Sep 24: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN
Sep 25: Windsor Caesar’s, ON
Sep 26: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL
Sep 29: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO
Oct 01: San Jose SAP Center, CA
Oct 02: Stateline Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, NV
Oct 03: Los Angeles The Forum, CA
Oct 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA
Oct 06: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA
Oct 07: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel, NV
Oct 09: Seattle ShoWare Center, WA
Oct 24: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR
Oct 25: Spokane Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA
Nov 06: Albuquerque Isleta Resort & Casino, NM