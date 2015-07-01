Queensryche record set for October release

Queensryche will release their next album in October according to guitarist Michael Wilton.

The band are working on what will be their first release since they settled their dispute with former singer Geoff Tate – who this week revealed his new band Operation: Mindcrime’s debut will be out in September.

Wilton tells Rock By Wild: “The next album from Queensryche is hopefully coming out the first week of October. We are doing a worldwide release. And the record label, Century Media, is the one that will be putting it out.

“They have the demos right now and are very positive and happy about it. I know that a lot of people are really anticipating this, so stay tuned and you won’t be disappointed.”

The guitarist adds that the Queensryche lineup – which features frontman Todd La Torre – is as settled as it has been in a long time. He says: “Well, there’s a new unity. There’s a bond between the band, and everyone is on the same level.

“Everyone is participating as musicians, and things are moving along really great, and the songwriting is very cohesive. You’ll see the energy in the stage show and see the difference.”

Queensryche head out on a widespread tour next month.

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI

Jul 17: Bang Your Head Festival, Germany

Jul 18: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Jul 19: Pistoia Blues Festival, Italy

Jul 21: Tolmin Metaldays Festival, Slovenia

Jul 22: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Jul 23: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Jul 26: Z7 Summer Nights Open Air, Switzerland

Jul 27: Aschaffenburg Seidelstrasse 1, Germany

Jul 28: Beaufort Rock Classics, Luxembourg

Jul 29: Essen Turock, Germany

Jul 30: Cologne Underground, Germany

Jul 31: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 01: Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 03: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Aug 04: Eindhoven Effenar, Netherlands

Aug 05: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Aug 07: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Aug 08: Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Sep 11: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Sep 12: Brooklyn Barclay’s Arena, NY

Sep 13: Gilford MEadowbrook, NH

Sep 14: Portland State Theatre, ME

Sep 16: Moncton Coliseum, NB

Sep 17: Quebec Imperial Theatre, QC

Sep 18: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Sep 19: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 22: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH

Sep 23: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica, OH

Sep 24: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Sep 25: Windsor Caesar’s, ON

Sep 26: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 29: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 01: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 02: Stateline Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, NV

Oct 03: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Oct 06: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 07: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Oct 09: Seattle ShoWare Center, WA

Oct 24: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Oct 25: Spokane Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA

Nov 06: Albuquerque Isleta Resort & Casino, NM