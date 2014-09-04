Tate waves final goodbye to Queensryche

Geoff Tate marked his last gig under the Queensryche name by removing the band's TriRyche symbol from his belt before launching into the final song.

Tate – who will now perform under the name Operation: Mindcrime after settling a long-running dispute with his former Queensryche bandmates – played his final show using the name in Illinois, USA.

And just before the last song of the set, Tate told the crowd: “Hey guess what, this is our last show as Qeeensryche tonight. We can no longer use the name or the TriRyche symbol, so I’m going to cut this from my belt right now.” Tate then held up the symbol and said “goodbye.”

Earlier this year Tate settled out of court with former bandmates Eddie Jackson, Scott Rockenfield and Michael Wilton – who will continue to perform as Queensryche with singer Todd La Torre.

As part of the deal, Tate was granted exclusive rights to perform the band’s Operation: Mindcrime material, after which his band will be named.

Operation: Mindcrime will return to the studio this month to work on new songs.