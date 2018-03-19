Queens Of The Stone Age premiere spooky video for Head Like A Haunted House

Queens Of The Stone Age have released a spooky lyric video for their track Head Like A Haunted House.

The song has been lifted from the band’s 2017 record Villains, which was named Classic Rock’s album of the year back in December.

Liam Lynch created and directed the promo which features skeletons, ghosts, unicorns, a giant purple rabbit, a UFO and creepy cats – among other macabre delights and can be seen below.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork, frontman Josh Homme said: “The most important aspect of making this record was redefining our sound, asking and answering the question, ‘What do we sound like now?’

“If you can’t make a great first record, you should just stop – but if you can make a great record but you keep making records and your sound doesn’t evolve, you become a parody of that original sound.”

Queens Of The Stone Age will head out on tour later this week for shows across across North America and Mexico and will return to Europe later this year for further live dates.

Find details below.

Mar 21: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Mar 22: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Mar 23: Tempe Innings Festival, AZ

Mar 25: Houston In Bloom Music Festival, TX

Mar 28: Honolulu The Republik, HI

Mar 29: Honolulu The Republik, HI

Apr 20: Monterrey Pal Norte Festival, Mexico

Apr 24: Austin Austin360 Amphitheater, TX

Apr 25: Irving The Pavilion At The Irving Music Factory, TX

Apr 26: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

Apr 27: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheater, FL

May 02: St Petersburg Mahaffey Theater, FL

May 04: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TN

May 05: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 17: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

May 18: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

May 20: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

May 22: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI

May 24: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

May 25: Rochester Dome Arena, NY

May 26: Boston Calling, MA

Jun 08: Aarhus Northside Festival, Denmark

Jun 09: Gothenburg Liseberg, Sweden

Jun 10: Stockholm Gröna Lund, Sweden

Jun 12: Bergen Bergenfest, Norway

Jun 15: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 16: Wiesbaden Open Air Im Kulturpark, Germany

Jun 19: Warsaw Torwar Arena, Poland

Jun 20: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jun 21: Budapest Budapest Park Open Air, Hungary

Jun 23: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Jun 24: Monza I-Days Festival, Italy

Jun 25: Zagreb Inmusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 28: Dresden Elbufer, Germany

Jun 29: Beuningen Down The Rabbit Hole, Netherlands

Jun 30: London Finsbury Park, UK

Jul 05: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 06: Arras Main Square Festival, France

Jul 07: Belfort Eurockeennes Festival, France

Jul 13: Lisbon Nos Alive, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Mad Cool, Spain

Aug 18: Tokyo Summer Sonic, Japan

Queens Of The Stone age announce huge Finsbury Park show