Queens Of The Stone Age's 'Villains' named Classic Rock's Album Of 2017

Villains, the seventh studio album by Californian rockers Queens Of The Stone Age, has been chosen as Classic Rock Magazine’s album of the year for 2017. Other albums featured in the top five include Black Country Communion’s BCCIV, Foo Fighters’ Concrete And Gold, Robert Plant’s Carry Fire, and The Optimist by Anathema. The entire Top 50 can be viewed below.

The Top 50 was compiled for the current issue of Classic Rock by more than 25 staffers and freelancers, and is the second time in a row that an album featuring Queens Of The Stone Age mainman Josh Homme has been voted into the top position: in 2016, Iggy Pop’s Homme-produced collection Post Pop Depression topped the vote.

“The most important aspect of making this record was redefining our sound,” asking and answering the question ‘what do we sound like now?’, mused Homme, at the time of the album’s release. “If you can’t make a great first record, you should just stop—but if you can make a great record but you keep making records and your sound doesn’t evolve, you become a parody of that original sound.”

On Sunday, Homme issued an apology after kicking a photographer in the head during a Queens Of The Stone Age set in Los Angeles.

The new issue of Classic Rock – which features reviews of all 50 albums plus interviews with many of their creators – is on sale now, and also includes interviews with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Marillion’s Steve Hogath, Cats In Space, Queen’s Brian May, Joe Elliott, Walter Trout, Bill Bailey, Beth Hart and much, much more.

Classic Rock Magazine’s 50 Albums of 2017

50) Styx - The Mission

49) Eric Gales - Middle of the Road

48) Hiss Golden Messenger - Hallelujah Anyhow

47) Procol Harum - Novum

46) Solstafir - Berdreyminn

45) Biters - the Future Aint what It Used To Be

44) Walter Trout - We’re All In This Together

43) Amplifier - Trippin’ With Dr Faustus

42) Gun - Favourite Pleasures

41) Mastodon - Emperor Of Sand

40) Hawkwind - Into The Woods

39) Europe - Walk The Earth

38) Alice Cooper - Paranormal

37) Chris Robinson Brotherhood - Barefoot In The Head

36) David Crosby - Sky Trail

35) The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding

34) Steve Hackett - The Night Siren

33) Ray Davies - Americana

32) Cats In Space - Scarecrow

31) Lionize - Nuclear Soul

30) Marilyn Manson - Heaven Upside Down

29) Sparks - Hippopotamus

28) Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie - Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie

27) Ryan Adams - Prisoner

26) Cadillac Three - Legacy

25) Royal Blood - How Did We Get So Dark?

24) Koyo - Koyo

23) The Von Hertzen Brothers - War Is Over

22) Benjamin Booker - Witness

21) Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown - Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

20) Roger Waters - Is This The Life We Really Want?

19) Prophets of Rage - Prophets Of Rage

18) The Magpie Salute - The Magpie Salute

17) Cheap Trick – We’re All Alright

16) Steven Wilson - To The Bone

15) Low Cut Connie - Dirty Pictures (Part 1)

14) Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind - Super Natural

13) Big Big Train - Grimspound

12) Deep Purple - InFinite

11) Thunder - Rip It Up

10) H.e.a.t - Into The Great Unknown

9) All Them Witches - Sleeping through the War

8) Black Star Riders - Heavy Fire

7) Royal Thunder - WICK

6) Bash & Pop - Anything Could Happen

5) Anathema - The Optimist

4) Robert Plant - Carry Fire

3) Foo Fighters - Concrete & Gold

2) Black Country Communion - BCCIV

1) Queens Of The Stone Age - Villains

