Queens Of The Stone age announce huge Finsbury Park show

With just two dates left on their current UK and Ireland tour, Queens Of The Stone Age have announced a major London show for next summer. In a show billed as ‘Queens Of The Stone Age and Friends”, the band will play at Finsbury Park in North London on Saturday June 30.

Other acts announced today include Iggy Pop, Swedish garage-rock outfit The Hives, and hip hop duo Run The Jewels.

A statement on the promotor’s website reads, “Already boasting a reputation as one of the best live bands of the last two decades, Queens Of The Stone Age will have no problem mesmerising the crowd for their biggest London performance to date. Expect countless rock n’ roll anthems such as No One Knows, Sick, Sick, Sick, Little Sister and now The Way You Used To Do; with seven studio albums, and sold out venues across the globe, the Grammy nominated band aren’t stopping on their path to world domination.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday December 1, priced at £52.50 plus booking fee.

