Queen release We Will Rock You lyric video

Queen have released a lyric video for We Will Rock You.

The karaoke-style promo for the classic song has been shared just in time for the festive season.

In October they released the lyric video for their ‘fast’ version of classic hit We Will Rock You from their 1977 BBC Session with John Peel, which was released in the form of deluxe package Queen On Air last month.

The band have also launched a competition offering people the chance to win a copy of Queen Extravaganza’s live album A Night at The Apollo - Hammersmith Live 2016, signed by drummer Roger Taylor.

To enter, purchase a copy of the official tribute act’s record on their webstore. There are 10 signed records up for grabs.

Meanwhile, Queen track The Show Must Go On has been given a classical makeover by Croatian duo 2Cellos. The song appeared on their 1991 album Innuendo – their last to feature frontman Freddie Mercury before he died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS.

The pair said: “For the first time, we worked on a Queen song. We did it to celebrate one of the greatest artists ever – Freddie, we’ve been missing you for 25 years.”

The 10 greatest Queen memes