Listen to cello cover of Queen’s The Show Must Go On

Queen track The Show Must Go On has been given a classical makeover by Croatian duo 2Cellos.

Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser have also issued a video for the song which originally appeared on Queen’s 1991 record Innuendo – the band’s final studio album released in frontman Freddie Mercury’s lifetime.

He died later that year from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS.

The pair say: “For the first time, we worked on a Queen song. We did it to celebrate one of the greatest artists ever – Freddie, we’ve been missing you for 25 years.”

In 2014, 2Cellos mixed Iron Maiden’s The Trooper with the William Tell Overture and also revamped AC/DC’s Thunderstruck. They’ve also covered tracks from other artists including U2 and Nine Inch Nails on previous albums.

The Show Must Go On is available to purchase via iTunes.

Lamb Of God’s Walk With Me In Hell and Opeth’s Harvest were recently covered by other classical artists, while Harp Twins Camille and Kennerly Kitt have covered Kansas’ Carry On Wayward Son, Queensryche’s Silent Lucidity, Nightwish track Nemo and Metallica’s One in the past.

