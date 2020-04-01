Queen and Adam Lambert move European Rhapsody tour to 2021

Queen and Adam Lambert have been forced to postpone their European Rhapsody tour due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The live shows were scheduled to get under way in Bologna, Italy, on May 24, and wrap up in Madrid, Spain, on July 8 – with the run due to include 10 nights at London’s O2.

However, they’ve moved swiftly to announce the rescheduled dates which will now take place in 2021, with all previously purchased tickets valid for the new shows. Ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for info on ticket exchanges for the new dates.

Guitarist Brian May says: “We’re very sad to announce the postponement of our summer shows in Europe, although, in the present crazy state of the world, it cannot be a surprise to our fans.

“Those incredible scenes at our concerts just over a month ago now seem like an impossibly distant dream. We were so lucky to be able to complete that tour, running just ahead of the wave that was about to break on us.

“I know many of our fans are having similar moments of disbelief and bewilderment out there. Of course, we would have gone ahead with the dates had it been humanly possible. The good news is that we do now have a plan B ready to roll.

“If you hold on to your tickets they will be valid for the rescheduled shows. God willing, we will be there with bells on!”

Drummer Roger Taylor adds: “We’re all in this together. Devastating, boringly frustrating, scary and upsetting. But… we'll pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and start all over again! Be well, take care. We’re coming right back at you as soon as we possibly can!”

Vocalist Lambert says he’s disappointed at the tour postponement, but adds: “We have to look after each other and put everyone’s health first. Look forward to getting out there when it’s safe.”

Find a full list of rescheduled show below.

The new comes just as Queen launch their #DontStopUsNow campaign. They’re encouraging fans to posts Queen-inspired videos to social media to keep spirits up.

Queen say: “Finally, a thank you from us! Our hearts have been warmed by the growing influx of Queen-inspired videos from fans and supporters from all over the world in recent days. Keep them coming and we will highlight as many as we can across our social channels!.

“We would like to bring the Queen family around the world even closer together.”

Queen and Adam Lambert 2021 European Rhapsody tour

May 23: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 26: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 27: Antwerp Sportspalais, Belgium

May 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 01: London The O2, UK

Jun 02: London The O2, UK

Jun 04: London The O2, UK

Jun 05: London The O2, UK

Jun 07: London The O2, UK

Jun 08: London The O2, UK

Jun 10: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 13: Birmingham Utlita Arena, UK

Jun 14: Birmingham Utlita Arena, UK

Jun 16: London The O2, UK

Jun 17: London The O2, UK

Jun 19: London The O2, UK

Jun 20: London The O2, UK

Jun 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, German

Jun 26: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 06: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Jul 07: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain