The Show Must Go On: Queen and Adam Lambert to stream YouTube Watch Party

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced they’ll hold a YouTube Watch Party this coming Sunday (June 21).

The band should have been wrapping up the UK leg of their Rhapsody tour on Sunday at The O2 in London, but they were forced to move the tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Queen and Adam Lambert insist the show must go on, with Sunday’s stream featuring a selection of highlights from previous tours going live at 8pm BST.

A statement reads: “This never before seen hour-long show will feature standout live band performances of many of the best-known and loved songs from the Queen catalogue – plus rarities such as Love Kills and I Was Born To Love You – performed together at the Rock In Rio festivals in Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro.”

Other performances were captured at New York’s Global Citizen Festival, the Fire Fight benefit concert in Australia, Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival, the Isle Of Wight Festival, an exclusive iHeart Radio performance in Los Angeles and footage of Fat Bottomed Girls from Dallas, Texas.

The broadcast will remain live for 24 hours before being removed from Queen’s channel.

Last month, it was revealed that an official Queen book titled Queen: The Neal Preston Photographs would be published through Reel Art Press in October.

It will feature more than 300 images by the acclaimed photographer, along with text from guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.

