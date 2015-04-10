Public Service Broadcasting launch Valentina

Public Service Broadcasting have released a video for their track Valentina, commemorating the achievements of Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space.
It’s taken from second album The Race For Space, which focuses on the US and Soviet battle for supremacy beyond the skies from the 1950s to the 1970s.
And it’s their first track to feature a studio vocalist, in the form of Smoke Fairies.
PSB’s J Willgoose Esq says: “The material we use, from the period we address, is almost totally devoid of female voices.
“Rather than yet more men – us, in this case – attempting to speak on Valentina’s behalf, it seemed more appropriate to ask a guest singer to provide a female voice, and I’m very glad we did.
“Smoke Fairies put a lot into this song and I hope people enjoy what is a fairly unusual excursion for us.”
The Race For Space was released in February. PSB tour the UK starting later this month:
Apr 22: Brighton Corn Exchange
Apr 23: Bristol O2 Academy
Apr 24: Portsmouth Pyramids
Apr 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Apr 28: Sheffield Foundry
Apr 30: Newcastle Riverside
May 01: Inverness Ironworks
May 02: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 03: Belfast Mandela Hall
May 05: Dublin Button Factory
May 06: Birmingham Institute
May 07: London Roundhouse
Jun 06: Lunar Festival, Warwickshire
Jun 18: British Summer Time, London
Jul 03: Blissfields, Hampshire
Jul 17: Latitude Festival, Suffolk
Jul 24: Secret Garden Party, Cambridgeshire
Aug 01: Kendal Calling
Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton