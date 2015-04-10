Public Service Broadcasting launch Valentina

Public Service Broadcasting have released a video for their track Valentina, commemorating the achievements of Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space.

It’s taken from second album The Race For Space, which focuses on the US and Soviet battle for supremacy beyond the skies from the 1950s to the 1970s.

And it’s their first track to feature a studio vocalist, in the form of Smoke Fairies.

PSB’s J Willgoose Esq says: “The material we use, from the period we address, is almost totally devoid of female voices.

“Rather than yet more men – us, in this case – attempting to speak on Valentina’s behalf, it seemed more appropriate to ask a guest singer to provide a female voice, and I’m very glad we did.

“Smoke Fairies put a lot into this song and I hope people enjoy what is a fairly unusual excursion for us.”

The Race For Space was released in February. PSB tour the UK starting later this month:

Apr 22: Brighton Corn Exchange

Apr 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 24: Portsmouth Pyramids

Apr 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 28: Sheffield Foundry

Apr 30: Newcastle Riverside

May 01: Inverness Ironworks

May 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 03: Belfast Mandela Hall

May 05: Dublin Button Factory

May 06: Birmingham Institute

May 07: London Roundhouse

Jun 06: Lunar Festival, Warwickshire

Jun 18: British Summer Time, London

Jul 03: Blissfields, Hampshire

Jul 17: Latitude Festival, Suffolk

Jul 24: Secret Garden Party, Cambridgeshire

Aug 01: Kendal Calling

Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton