Public Service Broadcasting launch moonshot

Public Service Broadcasting have released a video for their track Go! from second album The Race For Space.

The follow-up to 2013 debut Inform - Educate - Entertain was released yesterday via Test Card Recordings. Its theme is the US and Soviet space race in from the 1950s to the early 1970s, and Go! concentrates on the Apollo moonshots.

Mastermind J Willgoose Esq decided to focus on NASA’s mission control centre rather than on the spacecraft itself. He says: “The first time I heard the call-outs and the replies, there was such excitement and frenetic-ness to it.

“The finished result is a fiery and confident speed-trial of a track, with an infectious chorus and the most unlikely sing-along dialogue of the year, all counting down to the moon landing itself, when Neil Armstrong utters the relief-filled words ‘The Eagle has landed’.”

He says of the Apollo era: “I find it a particularly sad indictment of our species that arguably our greatest technological and spiritual achievement – leaving our own planet and walking on another celestial body – is viewed by the more cynical as a colossal waste of money or, worse, as the greatest hoax ever perpetuated.”

PBS play a series of launch events this week, including two sold-out sets at the National Space Centre in Leicester. Those shows are followed by a UK tour:

Feb 23: Bristol Rise

Feb 24: London Rough Trade East

Feb 25: Nottingham Rough Trade

Feb 26: Leicester National Space Centre

Feb 27: Leicester National Space Centre

Apr 22: Brighton Corn Exchange

Apr 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 24: Portsmouth Pyramids

Apr 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 28: Sheffield Foundry

Apr 30: Newcastle Riverside

May 01: Inverness Ironworks

May 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 03: Belfast Mandela Hall

May 05: Dublin Button Factory

May 06: Birmingham Institute

May 07: London Roundhouse

