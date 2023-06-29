Public Service Broadcasting to release celebrated BBC Proms show

Conceptual pop proggers Public Service Broadcasting have announced that they will release their acclaimed 2022 BBC Proms show from London’s Royal Albert Hall as This New Noise, through Test Card Recordings on September 8.

The show saw the band join with the 88 piece BBC Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley to celebrate the power of radio written in recognition of the centenary of the BBC.

The show has been completely remixed and remastered by PSB's J. Willgoose, Esq, and you can watch a new video for Broadcasting House below.

“At the time, not knowing if the Proms performance would be a true one-off, I tried to focus on enjoying the occasion as much as possible," comments Willgoose. "It was a privilege to play with such skilled performers as the BBC SO and especially under such an astute guiding hand in Jules. I'm absolutely delighted that we're releasing This New Noise in physical form, and remixing it allowed me to discover all over again the intricacy and dynamism of the orchestra's performance.”

"For the BBC Symphony Orchestra, and for myself, to be able to make music with PSB was just beautiful," adds Buckley. "The musical message from J. Willgoose, Esq. and the fellas from the band is as current and powerful now as it’s ever been. We can’t take for granted what we have, and I’m really proud we are able to deliver this orchestral performance from the BBC Proms to the public in record form."

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order This New Noise.

(Image credit: Test Card Recordings)

Public Service Broadcasting: This New Noise

1. Ripples In The Ether (Towards The Infinite)

2. This New Noise

3. An Unusual Man

4. A Cello Sings in Daventry [ft. Seth Lakeman]

5. Broadcasting House

6. The Microphone (The Fleet Is Lit Up)

7. A Candle Which Will Not Be Put Out

8. What of the Future? (In Touch With The Infinite)