Public Service Broadcasting announce UK tour

Public Service Broadcasting have announced a UK tour for 2018.

They’ll head out on the road for a total off 11 shows in April next year, kicking off with a set at Oxford’s New Theatre on April 5 and wrapping up with a performance at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on the 17th of the month.

The shows have been lined up in support of PSB’s latest album Every Valley which was released in July this year.

A statement reads: “More than simply a showcase for a daring and experimental musical outfit, Public Service Broadcasting’s live shows aim to fashion a narrative for the dispossessed voices of our history, taking us from the blackest deeps of the Welsh coal mines through the farthest reaches of space in one bound.

“Fans of the band have come to expect as much from the extraordinary production values of Public Service Broadcasting’s live shows, and resident set design guru and all-round visual mastermind, Mr. B, is thrilled at the opportunity to once again blow these expectations clean out of the water with another set of heart-stopping blockbuster set-pieces.

“As much a part of the Public Service Broadcasting experience as the [inter]stellar sonics, Mr. B’s visuals elevate each gig into an unmissable event.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on November 10 (Friday) from 10am GMT from the band’s official website.

Find a list of dates below.

Public Service Broadcasting 2018 UK tour

Apr 05: Oxford new Theatre

Apr 06: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Apr 07: Brighton Dome

Apr 08: Margate Winter Gardens

Apr 10: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 11: Swansea Brangwyn Hall

Apr 12: Liverpool Olympia

Apr 13: Leicester De Montford Hall

Apr 14: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Apr 16: Middlesbrough Empire

Apr 17: Sheffield O2 Academy

