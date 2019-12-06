Psychotic Waltz reveal details of new album The God-Shaped Void

US prog metallers Psychotic Waltz have announced details of their first new studio album for 23 years. The band will release The God-Shaped Void through InsideOut Music on February 14.

“First we’d like to thank all the fans who have supported us over the years," guitarist Dan Rock tells Prog. "The new album would probably not exist if it were not for the good times and fan support we had on our reunion tours of Europe in 2011/2012. It really sunk in how cool I would be to make new music again, instead of just continually playing the first four albums. With all of us living further apart, especially Devon, it was a much slower process than having all five of us in the same room like we used to. But times change, and the Internet helped quite a bit. Normally, Brian and I would come up with guitar parts at home, whether alone or together. Sometimes we would program a basic drum beat for Norm to latch onto the vibe that we were feeling, and some of those stayed, while others were greatly improved upon by his far superior drum skills. We took our time (obviously) and went one song at a time and rehearsed it and recorded it in the jam room until we were musically happy with it. Then I would upload the individual tracks for Devon to download in his home studio so that he could remix it, and really see what each guy was doing. He was able to add vocals, make edits and rearrange parts that made for sense for him as a singer, and then send it back to us to review, re-track or punch in if needed… we did all of our pre-production mixes that way.”

“I think Devon did a really great job considering the process, but we all wanted to bring in a professional set of outside ears with more experience. We were fortunate enough to have Ulrich Wild come down to San Diego and do all the basic tracking in a little-known local studio called Rarefied. Even better, Jens Bogren had an opening in his schedule at Fascination Street Studios and was able to mix and master it for us. And none of this would have been possible if InsideOutMusic didn’t have the faith in us that they did to release a new record after such a long time. Many thanks go out to everybody who made it possible after all these years. We hope you find it worth the wait!”

Psychotic Waltz will release a first single from The God-Shaped Void on December 13. They will also release pre-order information on the same day.

The band's back catalogue will also be reissued through InsideOut throughout 2020.