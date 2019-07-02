Psychotic Waltz to release first new album in 23 years

Progressive metal icons Psychotic Waltz have signed to InsideOut and are about to start recording their first album in 23 years.

The Californian five-piece’s last album was 1996’s Bleeding. They have just entered the studio with Opeth/Fates Warning producer Jens Bogren to begin work on the follow up, with a view to releasing it in early 2020.

“We are very excited to soon be sharing our upcoming fifth album with everyone, and it’s also great that we will be able to make our back-catalog available once again,” say the band. “Thanks to all of the patient fans and to everyone at InsideOut for believing in us and giving us the opportunity to do this right.”

The band play ProgPower USA in Atlanta, Georgia in September. The following month they play a handful of dates in Germany and Holland, including ProgPower Europe in Barloo, The Netherlands.

Psychotic Waltz US/European tour



Sep 4-7: ProgPower USA, Atlanta, GA

Oct 2: Berlin Badehaus, Germany

Oct 3: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Oct 4: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Oct 5: ProgPower Europe, Barloo, The Netherlands

Oct 6: Mannheim MS Connexion Complex, Germany