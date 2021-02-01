Psychedelic Porn Crumpets release warped video for new single Pukebox

Australian prog psych outfit the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have released another warped slice of in the video for their brand new single Pukebox. The single is taken from the band's forthcoming new album SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound, which is released this Friday on Marathon Artists. You can watch the video and check out the new album artwork below.

“It’s all heating up in Sweetsville," exclaims frontman Jack McEwan. "It’s been so much fun working with Ollie I’m genuinely sad the saga is coming to its close. It’s been a great claymation journey, one we’re all extremely proud of, and we’ve saved the best for last.”

“As always it’s always great working with the Porn Crumpets and was super fun to dive back into the world of T-bone and Alice for one last adventure to conclude their story," adds video director Ollie Jones.

"It’s crazy to think about the evolution of these videos, where it started and how it ended. What was originally meant to be a standalone (messed up) music video about a girl eating a man alive somehow ended up becoming a fantastical intergalactic saga! I thought we packed a lot into Mr Prism and Tally-Ho, but I think there’s twice as much going on in this video alone. I’m still amazed what me and Brandon (Kahn) managed to pull off.

"Most stop motion videos have an entire team working on them, on these videos there were just the two of us and we made three of them back-to-back. It’s pretty insane when you think about it! Speaking of Brandon, he did such a killer job with all the compositing and these videos wouldn’t be what they are without his touch. I can’t thank him enough for his contribution!

"There are many ways in which this video could have gone and I hope people enjoy the route we took. It was a LOT of hard work but super rewarding at the same time.”

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound

1. Big Dijon

2. Tally-Ho

3. Sawtooth Monkfish

4. Tripolasaur

5. Mr Prism

6. The Terrors

7. Hats Off To The Green Bins

8. Glitter Bug

9. More Glitter

10. Pukebox

11. Mundungus

12. Mango Terrarium

13. Round The Corner

14. The Tally Of Gurney Gridman