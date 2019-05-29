Psychedelic Porn Crumpets stream new single Hymn For A Droid

Australian prog psych outfit the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets stream brand new single Hymn For A Droid. You can hear the whole single below. The single is taken from the band's forthcoming new album And Now For The Whatchamacallit, which is released this Friday on Marathon Artists.

“The original concept was to take a 1930’s carnival that had been re-imagined for future generations, a collage of Punch and Judy, carousels and coconut shy’s that progresses in musical concepts and travels with the listener," singer Jack McEwan tells Prog. "Then as we started traveling I was swept off into my own kind of circus, the odyssey of touring life. Large nights out, larger characters, drunken recollections of foreign cities and rabbit hole-ing into insanity (kindly illustrated by Quentin Blake)."

The band will tour Europe and the UK from tomorrow through to August. They will play:

BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique - May 30

NED Hilvarenbeek Best Kept Secret Festival - 31

GER Hamburg Molotow - June 1

NED Nijmgen Merleyn - 3

GER Koln Palladium - 4 (supporting Interpol)

GER Wiesbaden Schlachtof - 5 (supporting Interpol)

UK Bude Leopallooza - July 26

UK Oxfordshire Truck Festival - 26-28

UK Derbyshire Y Not Festival - 26-28

LUX Rotondes - 30

AUS Feldkirch Poolbar Festival - August 1

GER Beelen Krach Am Bach Festival - 2

BEL Genk Absolutely Free Festival - 3

NOR Oslo Oya Nights @ John Dee - 7

DEN Skanderborg Smukfest - 9

And Now For The Whatchamacallit can be pre-ordered here.