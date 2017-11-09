Prophets Of Rage, Korn & Mastodon set for Download Australia 2018

The Download festival’s inaugural Australian event has announced its lineup for next year.

The festival will take place at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on March 24 and it’s been announced that bands including Prophets Of Rage, Korn, Mastodon, Limp Bizkit, NOFX, Suicidal Tendencies, Gojira, Neck Deep and Of Mice & Men will take to the stage.

Download promoter Andy Copping says: “It is a great honour and very exciting that we are bringing Download to Australia.

“Since the inception of Download UK in 2003, we have been looking for other territories to launch the festival and having successfully found a home for Download in France and Spain, we felt that the next country had to be Australia.

“Many rock fans from Australia have been in contact with us asking us to bring the festival to them – we have finally heard their calling and I cannot wait to put Download Australia on the map!”

Tickets will be available from the official Download Australia website from 9am on November 16. Find a full list of confirmed artists below.

