Prong detail new album Zero Days

Prong have announced that they’ll release their new album Zero Days this summer.

The US trio revealed the title of the record in February, but stopped short of giving away further details.

Now it’s been confirmed that Zero Days will be released on July 28 via Steamhammer/SPV on CD digipak, 2LP gatefold and through digital services.

Prong leader Tommy Victor says: “I must say a lot of effort was put into this new Zero Days recording. From the minute I would get off tour, I would consolidate ideas from the road and form new ones.

“Again the focus was on creating good songs. We wanted this record to be modern as well as holding justice to all the previous releases. Again and maybe even more than normally, I went crazy meticulous with the lyrics.

“I had built up a lot to say and I wanted to articulate them in the most intelligent way possible. I firmly believe the mission was accomplished all around.”

Victor adds: “We are really pleased with the performances on this record. It’s a solid outing. We have the anthems, the bangers, the thrashers, the grooves, everything that makes up a Prong record.

“It’s definitely a record to listen to start to finish!”

Prong will head out on the road across Europe from next month for a run of 25 shows. Find the tour dates below, along with the Zero Days tracklist and cover art.

Prong Zero Days tracklist

However It May End Zero Days Off The Grid Divide And Conquer Forced Into Tolerance Interbeing Blood Out Of Stone Operation Of The Moral Law The Whispers Self Righteous Indignation Rulers Of The Collective Compulsive Future Projection Wasting Of The Dawn Reasons To Be Fearful (Bonus)

Prong Zero Days 2017 European tour

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 13: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Jul 14: Munster Sputnikhalle, Germany

Jul 15: Eindhoven Dynamo Metal Fest, Netherlands

Jul 18: Glasgow Audio, UK

Jul 19: Belfast Voodoo, UK

Jul 20: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Jul 21: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Jul 22: London Underworld, UK

Jul 26: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Jul 27: Stuttgart Keller Klub, Germany

Jul 28: Weinheim Cafe Central, Germany

Jul 29: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Jul 30: Siegen Vortex, Germany

Aug 02: Potsdam Waschhaus, Germany

Aug 03: Kostrzyn Woodstock Open Air, Poland

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Veltheim Festival Kult, Germany

Aug 08: Cologne Rheinriot, Germany

Aug 09: Regensburg Eventhall Airport, Germany

Aug 10: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Aug 11: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Aug 12: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 25: Sulingen ReLoad Festival, Germany

Prong: Songs From The Black Hole

