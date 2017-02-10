Prong announce new album and European tour

Prong have revealed that they’ll release a new album later this year.
Titled Zero Days, the band say it’ll arrive this summer via Steamhammer/SPV - but stopped short of giving further details.
The US trio also confirmed that they’ll head out on a 25-date European tour in support of the album, kicking off their live commitments with an appearance at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, on June 16.
Founding Prong member Tommy Victor says: “Europe is a special place for Prong and 2017 is shaping up to be another touring year for the history books.
“Many great festivals and great clubs are on the agenda and we will be bringing some new music along as well! We are extremely excited!”
The vocalist and guitarist is joined in the lineup by bassist Jason Christopher and drummer Art Cruz.
Prong’s last studio release was 2016’s X (No Absolutes). Further details on Zero Days will be released in due course.
- Classic Rock Magazine: back on sale now!
- Metal Hammer is back! And we've got M Shadows interviewing Ozzy Osbourne!
- Ozzy: Iommi is the king of demonic riffs
- Scott Gorham: It would be wrong to kill off Thin Lizzy
Prong Zero Days 2017 European tour
Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 13: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Jul 14: Munster Sputnikhalle, Germany
Jul 15: Eindhoven Dynamo Metal Fest, Netherlands
Jul 18: Glasgow Audio, UK
Jul 19: Belfast Voodoo, UK
Jul 20: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Jul 21: Manchester Rebellion, UK
Jul 22: London Underworld, UK
Jul 26: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany
Jul 27: Stuttgart Keller Klub, Germany
Jul 28: Weinheim Cafe Central, Germany
Jul 29: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany
Jul 30: Siegen Vortex, Germany
Aug 02: Potsdam Waschhaus, Germany
Aug 03: Kostrzyn Woodstock Open Air, Poland
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 05: Veltheim Festival Kult, Germany
Aug 08: Cologne Rheinriot, Germany
Aug 09: Regensburg Eventhall Airport, Germany
Aug 10: Graz Explosiv, Austria
Aug 11: Vienna Viper Room, Austria
Aug 12: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 25: Sulingen ReLoad Festival, Germany