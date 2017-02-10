Prong announce new album and European tour

Prong have revealed that they’ll release a new album later this year.

Titled Zero Days, the band say it’ll arrive this summer via Steamhammer/SPV - but stopped short of giving further details.

The US trio also confirmed that they’ll head out on a 25-date European tour in support of the album, kicking off their live commitments with an appearance at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, on June 16.

Founding Prong member Tommy Victor says: “Europe is a special place for Prong and 2017 is shaping up to be another touring year for the history books.

“Many great festivals and great clubs are on the agenda and we will be bringing some new music along as well! We are extremely excited!”

The vocalist and guitarist is joined in the lineup by bassist Jason Christopher and drummer Art Cruz.

Prong’s last studio release was 2016’s X (No Absolutes). Further details on Zero Days will be released in due course.

Prong Zero Days 2017 European tour

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 13: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Jul 14: Munster Sputnikhalle, Germany

Jul 15: Eindhoven Dynamo Metal Fest, Netherlands

Jul 18: Glasgow Audio, UK

Jul 19: Belfast Voodoo, UK

Jul 20: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Jul 21: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Jul 22: London Underworld, UK

Jul 26: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Jul 27: Stuttgart Keller Klub, Germany

Jul 28: Weinheim Cafe Central, Germany

Jul 29: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Jul 30: Siegen Vortex, Germany

Aug 02: Potsdam Waschhaus, Germany

Aug 03: Kostrzyn Woodstock Open Air, Poland

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Veltheim Festival Kult, Germany

Aug 08: Cologne Rheinriot, Germany

Aug 09: Regensburg Eventhall Airport, Germany

Aug 10: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Aug 11: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Aug 12: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 25: Sulingen ReLoad Festival, Germany

