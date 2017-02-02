Procol Harum to release new album in April

Procol Harum have announced that they’ll release their 13th studio album later this year.

Titled Novum, it’ll launch on April 21 via Eagle Records on CD and 2LP. It will be the band’s 13th album and their first since 2003’s The Well’s On Fire.

This year also marks Procol Harum’s 50th anniversary, with the group heading out on the road for seven dates across the UK in the coming months.

Vocalist and pianist Gary Brooker says: “Our last studio album was in 2003 and with 2017 being 50 years of Procol Harum, something special was needed, which has resulted in a new album of new songs with the band as we’ve stood for the past decade, all contributing with producer Dennis Weinreich to make what I believe to be one of the finest Procol Harum albums ever.”

Brooker is joined in the lineup by bassist Matt Pegg, drummer Geoff Dunn, guitarist Geoff Whitehorn and Hammond organ player Josh Phillips.

The Novum cover art

Procol Harum Novum tracklist

I Told On You Last Chance Motel Image Of The Beast Soldier Don’t Get Caught Neighbour Sunday Morning Businessman Can’t Say That The Only One Somewhen

Mar 03: London Royal Festival Hall

May 06: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

May 08: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

May 10: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

May 11: Birmingham Town Hall

May 13: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

May 14: Nottingham Concert Hall

May 16: Bristol Colston Hall

