Billie Joe Armstrong-led film Ordinary World out next month

Ordinary World, a film starring Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, is to be released next month.

The movie, which premiered as Geezer at Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, sees Armstrong play an ageing former punk rocker settling into suburban life. It will be released on October 14 across both cinemas and retailers.

The singer and guitarist has previously starred in Nurse Jackie, Like Sunday, Like Rain and had a cameo appearance in This Is 40. He also appeared on the Green Day-based Broadway musical American Idiot – but this will be Armstrong’s first leading role on the big screen.

A synopsis reads: “The mid-life crisis of a husband and father who, on his 40th birthday, he seeks to revisit his former life as the lead singer in a popular punk band though his middle-aged reality quickly – and hilariously – clashes with the indulgences of his youth.”

Meanwhile, Green Day drummer Tre Cool says they didn’t tell anyone except their wives that they were recording Revolution Radio, which will be released on October 7.

He tells Entertainment Weekly: “We gave ourselves enough time and we weren’t watching the clock. That took the pressure off.”

The album is now available for pre-order.

