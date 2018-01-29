Primus and Mastodon announce 43-date North American summer tour

Primus and Mastodon have announced an extensive 43-date North American tour for later this year.

The dates are in support of Primus’ ninth studio album, The Desaturating Seven, which was released earlier this year. The tour will hit 43 dates across North America, and they’ll be joined on the road by alt-metal giants Mastodon. All Them Witches will join the two bands on selected dates.

The album and tour sees the return of the definitive Primus line-up: singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde, and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander, for the first time since 1995.

Claypool says of the album: “It’s a story about gluttonous individuals sucking the colours out of the world. The overuse of resources by the greedy elite, and how the meek masses can overcome them in the end by unifying. It seemed pretty relevant these days.”

Tickets will go on general sale via Primus’ official site on Feb 2nd. Presale starts on Jan 30th. See full tour dates below.

May 06: Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison, CO

May 08: The Criterion, Oklahoma City, OK

May 10: Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX

May 11: Austin 360 Amphitheater, Austin, TX

May 12: Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion , Rogers, AR

May 14: BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham, AL

May 15: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 16: Fox Theater, Atlanta, GA

May 18: Portsmouth Pavilion, Portsmouth, VA

May 19: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

May 20: Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

May 22: Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Santander, Reading, PA

May 23: Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY

May 25: Cool Insuring Arena, Glen Falls, NY

May 26: Bold Point Park, Providence, RI

May 27: TBA, Portland, ME

May 29: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

May 30: Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier, Philadelphia, PA

Jun 01: Stone Pony Summerstage, Asbury Park, NJ

Jun 02: Pier 6 Pavilion, Baltimore, MD

Jun 03: Ford Amphitheater @ Coney Island Boardwalk, Brooklyn, NY

Jun 05: Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre, Columbus, OH

Jun 06: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

Jun 08: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

Jun 09: Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill , Sterling Heights, MI

Jun 10: Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN

Jun 12: PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Jun 14: MYTH LIVE, Minneapolis, MN

Jun 15: Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS

Jun 16: Ozarks Amphitheater, Camdenton, MO

Jun 18: Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, NE

Jun 21: Kettlehouse Amphitheater, Bonner, MT

Jun 22: Marymoor Park, Seattle, WA

Jun 23: Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend, OR

Jun 25: Edgefield, Troutdale, OR

Jun 28: Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater, Avila Beach, CA

Jun 29: The Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

Jun 30: Thunder Valley Resort Casino, Lincoln, CA

Jul 02: The Great Salt Air - Outdoors, Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 03: Downtown Event Center, Las Vegas, NV

Jul 05: The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, Los Angeles, CA

Jul 06: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater, San Diego, CA

Jul 07: Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ