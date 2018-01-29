Mastodon and Foo Fighters triumph at Grammys

Mastodon and Foo Fighters were amongst the winners at last night’s Grammy Awards Ceremony, which was held at Madison Square Gardens in New York.

The Best Metal Performance Grammy was given to Mastodon for Sultan’s Curse, beating off stiff competition from August Burns Red, Body Count, Code Orange and Meshuggah, while Foo Fighters triumphed the Best Rock Song category, where Run saw off opposition from Metallica, K.Flay, Nothing More and Avenged Sevenfold.

Run was also nominated in the Best Rock Performance category, where it lost out to Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker. Chris Cornell, Nothing More and Kaleo were also nominated.

In other categories, A Deeper Understanding by The War On Drugs won the Best Rock Album award, while Sleep Well Beast by The National picked up the Best Alternative Album prize. The Rolling Stones won the Best Traditional Blues album gong for Blue & Lonesome, while the Contemporary Blues Grammy went to TajMo by Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’.

Highlights of the ceremony included Hillary Clinton, Cher, Snoop Dogg and Cardi B reading from Michael Wolff’s controversial book about Donald Trump’s first year as US President, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

