Lego’s Fender Strat kit just returned to Black Friday pricing with this crazy early Prime Day deal – build a guitar icon for less

This year's Prime Day music deals might still be a day away yet, but that hasn't stopped a few sweet bargains slipping through the net early. One of our highlights is this 20% off Lego Fender Stratocaster deal, which has dropped the price to just $95.99 from $119.99. The last time we saw the price this low was on Black Friday last year and at the time it was the model's lowest price ever.

If you're looking for a leftfield new build for your growing Lego collection, or you're struggling for gift inspiration for a six-stringer with a birthday on the horizon, this 1,074-piece Fender x Lego collaboration is a fantastically detailed recreation of a Fender Stratocaster and Princeton Reverb amp.

Featuring true-to-reality appointments including six strings and functional tuning pegs, a trio of faux single-coil pickups and a whammy bar-equipped tremolo system, this is an epic recreation of a rock'n'roll icon, and one of this year's best Prime Day Lego deals.

Lego Fender Stratocaster: $119.99 , now $95.99

Looking for a fun project that doesn’t involve dismantling your favorite guitar for modding, or looking for an excuse to not practice your scales? This Lego set is super fun and incredibly accessible for every level of builder, and with 20% off at Amazon, you really can’t go wrong. It's still at full price at Lego.com, so this really is the cheapest place to find it online right now.

The set also comes with a Lego Fender Princeton Reverb amp that’s just as detailed. It includes two input channels, and under the hood you’ll find imitation tubes and even a reverb tank.

To cap it off, you get a footswitcher and the kit also comes with both red and black body options that you can swap out whether you're channeling Stevie Ray Vaughan or David Gilmour. To give your Lego Strat the full impact, there's even a separate light kit available to give your kit some extra razzle dazzle. The light kit isn't on sale right now, but you are saving some cash on the main kit, so...

I've built a few Lego sets myself overt the years – mostly recently the Lego Icons Delorean and Lego ideas International Space Station – so I can vouch for a build project like this being an amazing way to defrag from busy work/parenting life, and I love having my models on display in the house, too. Not that someone over 40 needs to justify these things...

